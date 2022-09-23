ATTLEBORO — Hugh Farren’s Purple Heart is going to a good home soon.
Veterans Services Director Ben Quelle said Friday the medal will be presented to Dennis Doherty, the grandson of Hugh Farren’s sister Helen Doherty.
Dennis Doherty is a prosecuting attorney for Wayne County in Michigan and is planning to fly to Boston to receive the medal, Quelle said.
Doherty then plans to fly to Ireland where he will present the Purple Heart to the great-grandnephew of Hugh Farren, who is also named Hugh Farren. He runs a bar named Farren’s Bar in Malin Head and plans to display the medal at the business, according to Quelle.
Quelle said the details of the presentation have not been worked out yet because Doherty hasn’t booked his flight.
If Doherty’s layover in Boston is short, the presentation would likely take place at Logan Airport. If it’s longer, Quelle said he might try to get the governor involved with a possible presentation at the Statehouse.
Quelle said he plans to present the Massachusetts Liberty Medal to Doherty as well.
It is given to the families of all Massachusetts men and women who were killed in action.
Quelle said he would like Doherty to keep the Liberty Medal.
Farren, an Irish immigrant, was 39 when he went down with his ship the USS Liscome Bay, in the Pacific.
The ship, an aircraft carrier, was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine on Nov. 24, 1943, the day before Thanksgiving.
Farren was declared dead a year later, one of 644 sailors killed that day.
The Purple Heart was originally presented to his sister Helen Doherty, but somehow wound up in the apartment of a man named Ray Norton, who is now in hospice care and unable to tell how he came into possession of the medal.
Farren and his sister lived in the Dorchester section of Boston, where a footbridge was named for Farren.
The Purple Heart was found by the landlord where Norton lived on North Main Street and was given to Quelle who launched a mission to find Farren’s family.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
