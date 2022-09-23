Purple Heart
Attleboro Veterans Services Director Ben Quelle holds the Purple Heart he is planning to return to the family of U.S. Navy sailor Hugh Farren. , who died in 1944 after a Japanese torpedo hit the aircraft carrier he was on.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Hugh Farren’s Purple Heart is going to a good home soon.

Veterans Services Director Ben Quelle said Friday the medal will be presented to Dennis Doherty, the grandson of Hugh Farren’s sister Helen Doherty.

