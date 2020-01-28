ATTLEBORO — School Superintendent David Sawyer plans to make a recommendation in the spring on a proposal to reorganize the city’s elementary schools.
The idea is to concentrate preschool through grade 1 in the Thacher and Studley elementary schools while putting grades 2 through 4 in Willett, Hill-Roberts, and Hyman Fine elementary schools.
Currently, all of the grades are located in all the elementary schools.
Backers believe concentrating grades would make it easier to consolidate resources.
Sawyer, however, told the school committee Monday that he will not recommend the change if teachers and parents are strongly opposed.
He also said research is inconclusive on what is the best configuration for elementary grades.
“There is no one right way,” he said.
He also said that busing may be the biggest concern with the reorganization.
The school administration will soon survey teachers and other staff to get their opinion of the idea.
Meetings have been held with parent-teacher organizations, but more outreach to families is needed, Sawyer said.
Regardless of whether reorganization is adopted, middle schools will still be grades 5 through 8 and the high school will be grades 9 through 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.