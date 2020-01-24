ATTLEBORO — City officials have agreed to change the schedule for borrowing money for the new high school in order to level out the impact to taxpayers.
The city is in the process of borrowing $126 million over three years toward the $260 million construction project.
That is still the plan. But, to level out the impact, officials have decided borrow three similar amounts, it was announced Friday.
The original plan was to borrow $40 million in 2019, $81 million in 2020, and $5 million in 2021.
Now they will borrow $40 million, $50 million and the balance in year three.
Mayor Paul Heroux said he could not say how much the third year of borrowing will be because not all the contracts have been finalized.
However, since the city needs about $126 million, the balance should be about $36 million.
A press release from the city officials said another factor in the decision was the realization that the entire $81 million in year two would not be immediately needed, so some of that borrowing could wait.
The plan was announced by Heroux, City Treasurer Laura Gignac, auditor Deb Gould and assessor Julie Hobson.
Heroux said the change in plan will avoid a large spike in the second year of borrowing and a large drop in the third.
He said that should make it easier for homeowners to budget for the increases.
The city officials could not yet say what the typical increases would be for an average-priced home.
“We cannot provide you that information until the actual school bond is borrowed and an amortization schedule is provided at closing in early May 2020. At that time we can update growth numbers and that information can be provided accurately,” Gignac said.
The increases will also be spread out across four quarterly payments with the first two quarters being estimated bills.
Of the $260 million total cost of the project, the state is paying $126 million, or 48.7 percent. The city is borrowing $126 million and other sources will pay the balance.
The city will pay back the bonds over 30 years.
