ATTLEBORO — Bumper car crash rides at amusement parks have been popular for decades.
The consequences of play cars smashing together are small and fun is had by all.
In real life, traffic engineers design roads that keep vehicles away from each other, but sometimes that fails or the design becomes obsolete and that’s what’s happened at Interstate 95’s Exit 3 at South Avenue, also know as Route 123.
That intersection has become a real-life bumper-car catastrophe.
No fun is had by anybody and it’s a dangerous place.
Injuries and property damage have resulted from dozens of crashes in recent years, and those accidents will continue unless the intersection of the ramps and South Avenue are reconstructed, officials said last week.
All told, 61 crashes of various types have occurred on the ramps or on South Avenue in the zone stretching from Lathrop Drive to Greenfield Street between 2015 and 2017, according to a chart produced by Massachusetts Department of Transportation and based on reports from Attleboro and state police.
And there have been more since. Most of the accidents occur on or near the ramp which funnels traffic to the east-bound lane which heads into Attleboro.
Vehicles merge at that point and some are trying to cut across east- and west-bound lanes to turn into a Shell gas station on the north side of South Avenue or onto Lathrop, also on the north side.
Lane reductions and a rise in the road which limits visibility also create problems.
So, now state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro and Mayor Paul Heroux are working together to come up with a solution.
“It’s so complicated,” Hawkins said. “Every corner of this intersection is a problem.”
Hawkins and Heroux met with about 40 residents of the neighborhood last week to discuss two proposed fixes. A city-funded solution would provide nearly immediate and relatively inexpensive relief.
However, both Hawkins and Heroux said it is not the best solution. A state and federal funded fix, by contrast, would take as many as eight years to implement and cost millions of dollars.
But on the upside, it would permanently solve the problem, Hawkins and Heroux said.
Residents gave input and raised questions, but all seemed relieved that the problem may finally be addressed. They testified car crashes are par for the course outside their homes and just trying to get to or from their homes is risky.
Hawkins said both city and state solutions can be implemented.
The state plan’s main feature is the installation of traffic signals at the off ramps from the north and southbound lanes of I-95. It would also move the southern end of Lathrop to the west.
Heroux said the city-based plan, which can be implemented over the next two to three years, would involve the construction of a median on South Avenue.
The median would prevent left turns and consequently the lane switching as vehicles come off the ramp which funnels traffic into the east-bound lane of South Avenue.
Immediate left turns would be prevented, but traffic would be provided with “turn-around” openings farther down the road which would enable vehicles to make safer right turns into the gas station or onto Lathrop.
The median would be similar to one on Armistice Boulevard in Pawtucket, Public Works Superintendent Mike Tyler said.
He estimated the cost at about $500,000. Heroux said that money would come out of the state’s annual appropriation to the city for road repairs.
The construction of a median would eliminate parking on South Avenue.
Tyler said the city has a 75-foot right-of-way on that section of South Avenue which means there should be enough room to make the alterations without taking any private property.
No decisions were made, but the officials will continue to work on the plans.
“Nothing is set in stone,” Heroux said.
