ATTLEBORO — Taxes will be going up next year, but as usual, the questions are by how much and how the burden will be divided.
That’s what the city council will have to decide in the next two weeks.
A public hearing on the tax split, which refers to the respective shares paid by residential and commercial payers, is scheduled for Tuesday and a vote is scheduled for Oct. 27, according to the Jay DiLisio, the council’s budget commission chairman.
The group held a special meeting last week with Julie Hobson, Attleboro’s chief assessor, who presented a range of options for councilors to consider.
In each of the last two years, councilors have increased the amount businesses pay as a way to lessen the hit on residential payers.
In 2018 home prices soared so councilors, on a close 6-4 vote, decided to lessen the burden on homeowners in 2019.
That year, single-family home values increased by 9.7% and all residential property went up 8%, so the council changed the split from 1.28 to 1.33, which meant that businesses would pay at a rate 33% higher than if there had been a single rate.
This year, with a $2.4 million payment looming for the new $260 million high school, councilors added two addition percentage points to the business burden, bringing the split to 1.35.
Prior to those increases, the council had lowered the business share from a split of 1.50 over nine years to encourage businesses to remain in the city.
For the coming year, increasing home values and increasing debt for the high school are both in play which creates a problem for councilors, especially as many businesses are suffering sales slumps due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Hobson told councilors residential values went up 4.3%. In addition, the city needs to raise about $3.5 million for high school debt.
The average value of a single-family home in Attleboro is currently $332,276, an increase of $10,486, or 3.26% from last year.
While coronavirus crippled parts of the economy, it did not impact home building much, at least in Attleboro, Hobson said.
She noted that 75 new homes were completed in the city and that they sold for an average price of $533,500.
In addition, 20 new condominiums were completed and they sold for an average price of $337,500.
“Construction didn’t slow down at all,” Hobson said. “A lot of people are buying houses. A lot of people want to move into the city.”
All told, the city’s building department issued 87 residential construction permits in fiscal year 2020, 82 for single-family homes and five for multi-family homes.
That’s the biggest number in at least a decade.
Hobson did not make a recommendation to the council, but provided information which showed how much taxes would go up at various splits.
If the council leaves the 1.35 split alone, there were be a tax increase of about $222 for the owner of a home of average value.
A commercial property with an average value of $970,307 would see a tax increase of $561.
The respective tax rates would be $14.77 and $21.38 per thousand dollars of value.
If the split went to 1.36, the owners of homes of average value would see a tax increase of $212 while commercial owners would get an increase or $716.
The tax rates would be $14.74 and $21.54, respectively.
If the split went to 1.34, the owners of homes of average value would see an increase of $232 and businesses would see an increase of $406.
The tax rates would be $14.80 and $21.22 respectively.
Meanwhile, Hobson said the impact of coronavirus this year could have a big impact on business values next year under the income method of valuation.
Many businesses are losing money or closing altogether which will impact their value and their tax worth.
If that happens, homeowners will have to pick up more of the tax burden in the following tax year.
For more information, a copy of Hobson’s presentation is available at cityofattleboro.us/151/Assessors-Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.