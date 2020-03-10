ATTLEBORO — What if…?
What if the coronavirus runs rampant?
What if city employees like those in police, fire, water and wastewater departments are exposed or ill and have to stay home?
How would such essential services be provided?
Currently, the risk of infection is low in Massachusetts and the United States as a whole, but there’s always the possibility that things can go bad fast, so the time for public officials to plan is now.
And they are.
Mayor Paul Heroux said he’s contemplated such a scenario while hoping it never comes to fruition.
Interviewed Tuesday, he said preventing it from coming to fruition is the first line of defense.
“Step number one is trying to avoid it from being an issue in the first place,” he said.
Employees are being encouraged to take all common sense precautions including frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if ill, he said.
His statements were made just prior to the news that the number of cases jumped from 41 on Monday to 92 on Tuesday, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
That news prompted Gov. Charlie Baker to declare a state of emergency, which will allow him greater flexibility in addressing the situation.
Out of the 92 cases, there was one confirmed case and 91 presumptive cases of coronavirus, statewide DPH said in a press release.
Three travel-related cases at St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket have been reported, but none have been found in Attleboro or Bristol County.
Students at St. Raphael are continuing their studies at home until Monday with the help of personal computer connections to the school.
Out of the 92 cases in Massachusetts, 70 have been associated with a Biogen conference held in Boston late last month, according to DPH.
Four are travel-related and 18 are under investigation.
Out of the 92 patients, six were hospitalized and 62 were not, according to DPH.
No deaths have been reported in the state.
The relatively low numbers are good news, but Heroux is well aware of the potential exponential growth of cases and said if the worst happens, action would be taken to make sure those exposed would “self-isolate” or stay home from work.
There are four essential departments that must keep operating and they include police, fire, water and wastewater, he said.
“We need to have someone behind the wheel of a police cruiser, fire truck and ambulance,” Heroux said.
He said employees who are ill would stay home and healthy ones would be asked to work long hours, perhaps all day, every day until the danger passes.
Heroux envisions the possibility of keeping a reduced staff at their work stations, whether in a police cruiser or behind the control desk at the water department, using as much overtime pay as necessary.
He said a dire situation could even involve the need to bring food in to the workers and make sleeping accommodations for them at work.
“In a worst case scenario we’d try to keep them on their jobs. We’d have to go to overtime,” the mayor said, noting that discussions with unions may be necessary to ensure employees are not taken advantage of.
But Heroux is hopeful that intensive publicity about the virus and precautions that can be taken against it will in the end soften any blow that may be coming.
“I think the public awareness campaign will make it not as bad as it could be,” he said.
Meanwhile, school superintendent David Sawyer said he and his staff have been working on contingency plans should coronavirus rear its ugly head in city schools.
Sawyer said there are a “myriad of concerns” he and his staff are trying to anticipate and plan for.
“We’re spending quite a bit of time these days trying to prepare ourselves for a significant disruption to our normal routines,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
Sawyer said virtual learning is not a possibility in Attleboro because many students don’t have access to a computer at home.
“We are grappling with other options in our search for a low-tech solution that is educationally and logistically viable,” he said. “As these plans become more clear, we will communicate with families and the community at large.”
No events involving large crowds have been postponed or canceled, he said.
