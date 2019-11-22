ATTLEBORO — New trucks for the fire and public works departments would cost about $1.8 million and are affordable, a city official told city councilors during a public hearing this past week.
Director of Budget and Administration Barry LaCasse said the city has almost $1 million in “debt capacity” to pay for the vehicles over the next five years, the loan payback period.
Annual payments on the trucks would chew up about half of that amount, he said.
“Debt capacity” is created when the city finishes payments on a previous debt, which frees up cash for payments on new borrowing.
All told, the city maintains debt at about 3 percent of the annual budget.
This year and last year it was just under 3 percent, according to the city’s budget books.
This fiscal year the city budgeted $3.7 million in loan payments.
In FY 2021, which starts on July 1, that number will decline by about $956,000, creating an ability for the city to add $446,500 in annual payments for the vehicles, LaCasse said.
He said the city typically reserves about 3 to 4 percent of the annual budget for loan payments to ensure that debt capacity is there to pay for needed projects or equipment.
As loans are paid off, others can be taken on, he said.
If debt falls off and the money is used for other recurring expenses then the city will not have the cash it needs to borrow unless cuts are made elsewhere in the budget.
Fire Chief Scott Lachance requested a new engine and a new ambulance with a price tag of $1.054 million.
If the council goes along, he said the department will be on track to maintain its fleet of front line and reserve engines at appropriate ages.
To maintain the fleet at proper levels Lachance said he needs to order a new engine about once every three years.
No front-line engine should be more than 12 years old and no reserve engine should be more than 18 years old, he said.
“This particular loan authorization will get us right where we want to be,” he said.
Meanwhile, the public works department is seeking five vehicles at a cost of $734,000.
Those vehicles include two dump trucks, a backhoe, a street sweeper and an SUV.
