Poncin Hewitt Walk
A woman takes a walk around the Poncin-Hewitt recreational complex in Attleboro on March 4, 2021.

 MARK STOCKWELL/the sun chronicle/

ATTLEBORO — A public workshop will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, as city officials prepare to update the Open Space and Recreation Plan.

The conservation department will host the workshop, from 6:30 t0 8 p.m., at City Hall, 77 Park St., to gain public input.

