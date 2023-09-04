ATTLEBORO — A public workshop will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, as city officials prepare to update the Open Space and Recreation Plan.
The conservation department will host the workshop, from 6:30 t0 8 p.m., at City Hall, 77 Park St., to gain public input.
There will be a short presentation followed by facilitated small groups to talk about open space and recreation in the city and to generate ideas.
This effort is being led by a working group of city staff in coordination with a steering committee, other boards and a consultant, said Attleboro Conservation Agent Nick Wyllie.
“The workshop gives residents an opportunity to talk about why protecting open space is important, what lands need protection and what wildlife needs protection,” he said. “It will also seek input from residents on what type of recreation is needed most and how existing recreation and conservation areas could be improved.”
The plan, he said, is important to the city’s future.
“The plan is a tool the city uses to protect its natural environment,” Wyllie said. “It also preserves biodiversity, the wildlife habitat, improves water quality and upgrades and expands recreational facilities. The effort will also update the city’s inventory of open space and environmental resources as well as recreational resources and areas.”
It will evaluate current policies, goals, and priorities and identify new ones for the maintenance and future needs of such community assets.
The update will provide information to the public through text, maps and other forms of illustration.
The plan must be submitted to the state for approval in order for the city to remain eligible for grant programs, which can be used for such projects as creating new parks, new playgrounds, acquiring lands to protect critical habitat and ecological resources and building connections between resources and neighborhoods, Wyllie said.
Other topics include future needs, climate change and the Community Preservation Act.
Those with questions or who want more information about the plan or the update process, contact Nick Wyllie, Environmental Planner/Conservation Agent at conservation@cityofattleboro.us.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.