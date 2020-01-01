ATTLEBORO — The city will hold its inaugural ceremony Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Attleboro High School auditorium.
All elected officials will be sworn in at that time. After the ceremony, school committee members and city councilors will meet to elected new officers.
Mark Cooper is expected to be re-elected city council president and Stephen Withers Jr. elected school committee chairman.
Mayor Paul Heroux said he consulted with Cooper and Withers on who they wanted to do the swearing in.
Heroux said those chosen are former school official Ron Struminski to swear in school committee members, former council President Frank Cook to do the honors for councilors and Michael Keane, the son of the late Mayor Gerald Keane, to swear in Heroux.
Cook will also swear in the tax collector, city clerk, and treasurer.
Rather than invite a high-profile state official to do the swearing in, Heroux said he wanted to keep the ceremony local.
The officials will be taking the oath for two-year terms.
There are few changes in the roster of officials, as Heroux and most councilors and school committee members were re-elected, many with no opposition.
The only newcomers are Cathleen DeSimone, who was elected at-large city councilor, and Robert Hill, voted at-large school committee member, and Zaida Keffer, elected tax collector.
DeSimone replaces Councilor Heather Porreca, Hill takes the seat of school board member David Quinn, and Keffer takes over from Tax Collector Deborah Marcoccio.
Porreca ran for mayor and lost to Heroux while Quinn did not seek re-election.
