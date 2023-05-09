ATTLEBORO — Mayor Cathleen DeSimone walked into a problem she did not expect when she took office on March 13.
It was just two months before the budget was due on the floor of the city council and DeSimone, along with city auditor Deb Gould, immediately scheduled meetings with all department heads.
But the one with the zoo raised alarm bells.
“As we were discussing projected revenues and expenses for the FY24 zoo budget, we realized just how much the COVID shutdown and last summer’s high heat had cumulatively impacted the zoo’s revolving fund,” she said last week. “That is, the lingering impact of lost revenue from the pandemic plus last summer’s extreme heat wave combined to leave a balance in the revolving fund that would not be sufficient to cover expected costs in FY24, particularly if we have another heat wave like last summer.”
While the zoo was closed during the pandemic, expenses for salaries and animal care still had to be paid, leaving a bigger and bigger deficit to fill, she said.
Usually the summer is the time money is made at the zoo.
The pandemic and the heat wave which impacted attendance and revenue losses are the main reasons for lack of money, she said.
DeSimone also posed the question to the city planner and economic development director as to whether it was worth having a zoo, considering the tenuous state of the finances and how easily they could be affected by weather or a disaster like the pandemic.
“They both agreed, as do many others, that Capron Park Zoo is, and has long been, an important part of our community and is also an attraction that brings people and revenue to the city,” she said. “Others find the zoo’s value in teaching kids to love and take care of animals, in breeding and caring for endangered species, etc.”
“Having said that, I also know that there are also people who do not see the same value in zoos generally and do not want to see any animals in captivity,” she said.
But one question needs to be answered to keep the zoo alive. And it’s the one she posed to the task force she appointed to focus on the zoo’s finances.
“What can the zoo do to generate enough revenue to pay for zoo staff, property maintenance, animals, programs, and other expenses necessary to remain viable and attractive to visitors from inside and outside the city?” DeSimone said. “There is certainly a strong presumption that as a city we want to keep the zoo, but there are many possible answers to this question.
“Although each person may have a different opinion on the matter, ultimately we need to find the answer that works best for the city now and in the future, and I am certain the task force will find that answer.”
Zoo Director Lew Stevens, who will be retiring on June 3, agreed with DeSimone that it was the closure during the pandemic and then the 50% restriction on attendance for weeks after the closure that decimated the zoo’s revolving account.
And the weather last summer was a big factor as well.
But the zoo was already spending more than it was taking in, so the pandemic served to expose the financial problem sooner.
Deficits had been recorded since FY ‘17 when the shortfall was $18,225. In FY ‘18, red ink amounted to $314,547, and in FY ‘19 the deficit was $186,369. FY ‘20 was the worst at $414,124.
In FY ‘21 the shortfall was $148,886 and in FY ‘22 it was $173,249. In FY ‘23 it was $269,735, for a grand total of $914,460.
“The hit we took in attendance in 2020 when COVID hit hurt us,” Stevens said. “And the 50% restriction also impacted attendance.”
Prior to 2020, attendance had been over 100,000 for three consecutive years.
In 2020, it fell to 64,625, with the resulting revenue drop as well. In 2021, it managed to climb back to 87,438, but it was still under-performing.
In 2022, attendance finally got over 100,000 again with 109,509 visitors and a restored revenue stream, but the money raised was not enough.
As of May in 2023, attendance is at 63,667.
Stevens said attendance is expected to reach at least 90,000 before the end of the FY ‘24 based on past averages for the months of May and June.
Last July and August, the temperatures were constantly in the 90s and attendance fell way off.
“When it hits 90, attendance goes way down, Stevens said. “It was so hot, attendance was nowhere near where it should have been.”
And revenues were off despite an increase in admission and zoo membership fees, he said.
All of that accounts for some of the lost revenue, but not the over-spending.
Task force Chairman Kevin Dumas, a former Attleboro mayor, said the answer is simple.
“I have made it clear in the task force meetings of what occurred over a period of time and simply they over-expended what they were bringing in for revenue for over five years which caused the issue and drained all of their reserves,” he said.
In short, no one was watching the budget and no one raised an alarm until DeSimone got into office.
“While this should not have occurred, those questions relative to financial oversight should be directed to those in charge in the administration,” he said.
The task force’s job is to get the zoo through the financial disaster and thanks to an infusion of $470,000 approved by the city council from the American Rescue Plan Act money, it appears than the zoo will survive and be able to pay its bills through this fiscal year and the next fiscal year.
The task force will be cutting the budget and trying to increase revenue, Dumas said.
“Nevertheless, the task force is focused on developing a sustainable budget with its expected revenues and expenditures for the remainder of this fiscal year as well as FY 2024 that begins in July,” Dumas said.
“At this point in time, it appears that the zoo will be on track for recovery.”
“The task force will also be developing recommendations for ongoing fiduciary responsibilities for the current administration, municipal council, park commission and the Friends of Capron Park Zoo,” he said.
“They will develop a plan for ongoing capital needs for items under $10,000, ongoing capital improvement plan program efforts as listed in the City’s Capital Improvement Program for items over $10,000 and areas that the next zoo director should be focusing on to develop further financial recovery efforts.”