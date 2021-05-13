While the state saw a 5 percent increase in opioid-related overdose deaths, there was a significant decline in Attleboro but no overall change in the area, according to state statistics.
Opioid-related deaths in Attleboro declined to 10 in 2020 from 21 in 2019, a 52 percent drop.
In the 10 communities in The Sun Chronicle readership area, there were 49 deaths in 2020 and 50 in 2019. Half the communities reported increases and half decreases.
The deaths in both North Attleboro and Seekonk doubled from four in 2019 to eight in 2020.
Deaths went from two to five in Plainville, from none to three in Wrentham, and from none to two in Norfolk. In Foxboro, where seven people died each year between 2016 and 2018, there were four deaths in 2019 and only two in 2020.
Mansfield and Rehoboth had three deaths in 2020, down from four in 2019. Mansfield had eight each year from 2016 to 2018 while Rehoboth had none during that span.
In Norton, seven people died each year from 2016 to 2019, while five people died in 2020.
Regarding the decrease in Attleboro, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said there are many variables including the wide availability of Narcan, a medication that reverses the effects of opioids.
But he added that the Problem Orientated Policing unit, officers who work with social services agencies to get addicts help, has made a difference.
“A lot of the increase can be attributed to the POP team and their efforts. When the state was shutting down, the POP team kept working,” Heagney said.
Statewide, opioid-related deaths rose from 2,002 in 2019 to 2,035 in 2020.
Jeremiah Falvey, executive director of the North Cottage Program Inc. in Norton, attributed the increase to the isolation and disruption in support services users felt during the pandemic.
The number of available beds for in-patient services declined in many facilities and counseling services, for the most part, took place via Zoom rather than in-person
“People are missing the fellowship and camaraderie of in-person meetings,” Falvey said.
The pandemic disrupted long-established routines for some addicts, affecting even those who had been in recovery for a many years, he said.
Because of the size of its facilities, North Cottage did not have to cut beds and could isolate residents with COVID-19, but many treatment centers had to decrease the number of beds they offered, Falvey said.
His facility is licensed by the state Department of Public Health, which remained committed throughout the pandemic to providing support for services.
With the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths coming down and more people getting vaccinated, Falvey said the state could return to a sense of normalcy again.
“Hopefully, we’ll continue in a positive direction again,” Falvey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.