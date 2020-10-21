Seven area police departments will be collecting unused or expired prescription medication this weekend during the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
It aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Participating are the Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Norton, Mansfield, Rehoboth and Foxboro police departments.
People can drop off the medications at the Attleboro police station at 12 Union St., the North Attleboro station at 102 South Washington St., the Plainville station at 194 South St., the Rehoboth station at 324 Anawan St., the Norton station at 82 East Main St., the Mansfield station at 500 East St. and the Foxboro station at 8 Chestnut St.
Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the country are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, according to the DEA.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse,” DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea said in a statement.
Given the ongoing pandemic, the DEA says residents can also dispose of medications at home by mixing them with coffee grounds or other unappealing substances, putting them in a plastic bag and throwing them in the trash.
Labels on pill bottles should be removed. Personal information can also be scratched or blackened out.
Expired or unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs should never be flushed down the toilet or drain unless the label or accompanying patient information specifically instructs you to do so, according to the DEA.
