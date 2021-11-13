ATTLEBORO — A 33-year-old city man freed on bail following a 2019 drug raid was ordered held in jail without bail Friday after being arrested again on similar drug charges.
Nisy Phan of 15 Park Ave., in Attleboro, was arrested around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in a downtown parking lot.
He was a passenger in a car that a police followed on South Main Street from Manchester Street, where a man and woman were reported to be passed out in a car, according to police.
The witness told police the female driver woke up and drove off toward South Main Street.
Phan, who was arrested in a drug raid in May 2019 at a Spruce Lane house, now faces new charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to district, drug conspiracy and two other drug charges.
Following arraignment in Attleboro District Court, Judge Michele Armour revoked his $3,500 bail set in the drug case and a subsequent fraud case, and ordered him held in jail without bail at the prosecution’s request.
The driver of the car, Desarary M. Summerville, 36, of 110 Knight Ave., in Attleboro, faces the same charges but was released on $1,000 cash bail.
Both have pleaded innocent.
Police say they found assorted pills and alleged drug paraphernalia inside the car
Some of the pills seized by police were purported to be Aderrall but turned out to have “tested positive” by police for fentanyl, according to police.
