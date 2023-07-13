ATTLEBORO — How much is it going to cost?
That’s the key question the municipal building commission asked Wednesday night after narrowing six proposals to three for a new council on aging facility.
The choices all center on the former Highland Country Club clubhouse.
The first plan, known as 1A, would involve renovating the clubhouse. The second and third choices, known as 4 and 5, would involve razing the clubhouse and building anew.
The proposals were drawn by Abacus (Architects + Planners) from Boston and were presented by David Pollak and Michaela Wozniak.
Building commission Chairman Jack Jacobi said he was intrigued by the options that entailed razing the clubhouse.
But after a two-hour discussion, which included whether the Great Room should be on the first or second floor, he said the commission is not close to being finished.
“We’re only at the second turn of the race,” Jacobi said. “We’re not near the home stretch.”
If the Great Room (3,000 square feet) is on the first floor, the plan would be to cut out 3,000 square feet of the second floor so seniors could peer down onto it.
But Pollak said there “doesn’t seem to be a lot of support for an opening to a Great Room from above.”
And he said building new might be cheaper.
“Renovation is not less costly than tearing down and replacing the building,” Pollak said. “You will be better served by designing a new building and it will better serve the community.”
He argued for a new building to be oriented to a southern exposure which would be shaded by trees in the summer and warmed by the sun in the winter.
Bill McDonough, the city’s building commissioner, argued that renovations would likely be less costly.
“I can’t see that the numbers would be the same,” he said. “The rehab would be cheaper.”
Either way, Jacobi said coming up with a final plan will be a process.
“It sounds like we have lot of work to do,” he said.
“Could you get your people to look at the plans and get some down and dirty numbers which would help us?” he asked the architects.
Mayor Cathleen DeSimone agreed.
“It’s really hard to do this without numbers,” she said. “We really need to see the numbers.”
The new facility, estimated to be about 11,500 square feet, would include multi-purpose rooms, an administrative area, an arts room, a fitness room, a conference room, a lounge, a lobby and a kitchen which would be located next to the Great Room to make it convenient for banquets.
And, if it has two floors, there would be an elevator.
“There’s an awful lot to think about here,” Jacobi said. “It’s not an easy decision at this point.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
