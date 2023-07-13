Highland CC Chap 7
Buy Now

The former clubhouse at Highland Country Club in Attleboro.

 file photo by MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — How much is it going to cost?

That’s the key question the municipal building commission asked Wednesday night after narrowing six proposals to three for a new council on aging facility.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.