ATTLEBORO — City firefighter-paramedic Nicholas Sheehan was honored Tuesday for trying to save the life of a man involved in a horrific car crash that Sheehan came upon while off duty and with his children.
Sheehan, a five-year veteran, was given the meritorious conduct award at the 32nd annual Firefighter of the Year Awards ceremony in Worcester.
Firefighters from 14 departments across the state were recognized.
Sheehan was off duty and traveling home with his two young daughters and son on June 6, 2020, when he saw the aftermath of a high-speed, single-car crash on Wilmarth Street near Thayer Farm Road, authorities said.
After pulling over and telling his children that he was going to check on the driver, Sheehan found the man unconscious and leaning across the center console with no seat belt, according to the state Fire Marshal’s office.
“Without the benefit of protective gear, he reached through the shattered glass, opened the door to gain entry and assessed the driver, who was severely injured and barely breathing with no pulse,” according to a summary of the incident released by the Fire Marshal’s office.
The incident occurred three months after the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Sheehan got the man out of the wreckage with the help of a bystander and performed chest compressions while neighbors called 911.
When on-duty paramedics and firefighters arrived, they continued to render aid but despite life-saving efforts, the 51-year-old man died at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, authorities said.
The other personnel who helped Sheehan were paramedics Sean Laporte, Michael Gould, Kara Lutiniski and Kelsea Lablanc, fire Lt. Steve Brennick and Deputy Fire Chief Dennis Perkins.
Sheehan was one of almost 50 fire officials across the state to receive awards during the ceremony, which was attended by Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
“These awards recognize acts of bravery and dedication that are remarkable even by the high standard set for Massachusetts firefighters,” Baker said in a statement. “Through their courage, compassion, and commitment to helping others no matter the risk to themselves, the men and women we honor today represent the very best of the fire service.”
“Firefighters have helped make Massachusetts a national leader in fire prevention strategies and one of the most fire-safe states in the country,” Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said.
