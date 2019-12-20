ATTLEBORO — One of the city’s longtime Portuguese neighborhoods has been roiling quietly since July.
That’s when its church, St. Vincent de Paul, eliminated the Portuguese language Mass and the Holy Ghost Festival.
The changes have especially affected older parishioners, who immigrated to the United States but treasure the language and traditions of their former homeland.
St. Vincent de Paul is a small church on Linden Street, off Thacher Street and County Square.
The Portuguese American Club is in the same neighborhood, on Prairie Avenue.
One member, who did not want to be identified, said the loss of the service is disrespectful at the very least to all the Portuguese communicants. The member pointed out that those communicants have raised thousands of dollars for the church over the years and contributed thousands of dollars more in labor to maintain the building and property, which sits in the center of their neighborhood and their lives.
Meanwhile, John Kearns, spokesman for the Fall River Diocese, indicated that the matter may be addressed by Bishop Edgar da Cunha on Sunday when he’s scheduled to say Mass at the church.
The anonymous parishioner said his parents go to church every Sunday and are very downhearted.
He claimed they were told to find another church.
“These people need a voice,” he said. “They have raised a lot of money for the church and have helped maintain it. God would never turn anybody down.”
Neither Father Dariusz Kalinowski, the new pastor for St. Vincent de Paul, nor parochial vicar Father German Correa Agudelo, returned phone calls or emails to The Sun Chronicle.
Kearns, however, said Kalinowski “adamantly denied” telling parishioners to go elsewhere.
In addition, he said efforts have been made to secure a pastor to conduct a Portuguese Mass, but parishioners and church officials were unable to arrange a time acceptable to both.
Kearns said a big part of the problem is that there are fewer priests and even fewer Portuguese-speaking priests.
“It’s difficult to provide them if we don’t have the priests that can do it,” he said.
As for the Holy Ghost Festival, it appears there’s less interest in it than in the past, Kearns said.
