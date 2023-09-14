ATTLEBORO — The Rev. Jewel Hardmon, a longtime member of the city’s Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee and pastor at two city churches for years, is being remembered for her humanity and service to the community.
Hardmon died Sept. 2 at age 71.
The MLK Committee is responsible for planning the annual MLK Day events in Attleboro that take place on the birthday of the slain civil rights leader each January.
Hardmon was pastor of the Fruit of the Spirit Mission Church in Attleboro for more than 18 years, and also served as pastor at Bethany Church in Attleboro for the past 15 years.
She was an active member of Tres Dias, an International non-denominational Christian organization, where she served as a spiritual director.
The church sponsors an annual feeding of the homeless in Boston and surrounding areas and provides and distributes food baskets to those in need on Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Ethel Garvin, head of the Martin Luther King Jr. committee, which organizes the annual memorial to King, said she loved Hardmon.
“It’s a huge loss,” she said. “Jewel was a jewel. She’ll be sorely missed.”
Garvin said Hardmon was a “prayer warrior” on the committee and kept her motivated to do the work every year.
“She was always a source of encouragement and was always positive,” Garvin said. “She was always at my right hand and she was the wind beneath my wings.”
Her encouragement was important to the committee.
“She was always keeping me positive and motivated to do the work.”
Mary Whelan served on the Martin Luther King Jr. committee with Hardmon.
“She gave wisdom and focus to our committee,” Whelan told The Sun Chronicle. “Rev. Jewel was always ready to serve and give meaningful speeches, especially for the annual celebration of the January birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.”
Her “Spiritual Homegoing” will be held Saturday at the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, in North Attleboro, with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. and a Celebration of Life and Legacy from 11 a.m. until 1:15 p.m., followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery and Arboretum in North Attleboro.
Following cemetery services, there will refreshments at the Club Luis De Cameos, 76 Porter St., Stoughton.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
