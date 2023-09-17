ATTLEBORO — A ceremony that began in the late 1990s as a meeting between two people in Gilbert Perry Square to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action, marked its 25th anniversary Saturday night at the Sept. 11 Memorial in Capron Park.

Over 70 people, including members of the city police and fire departments, attended the annual POW/MIA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony hosted by Attleboro VFW Post 115, which concluded with a candlelight vigil as nighttime began to fall over the park.