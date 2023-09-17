ATTLEBORO — A ceremony that began in the late 1990s as a meeting between two people in Gilbert Perry Square to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action, marked its 25th anniversary Saturday night at the Sept. 11 Memorial in Capron Park.
Over 70 people, including members of the city police and fire departments, attended the annual POW/MIA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony hosted by Attleboro VFW Post 115, which concluded with a candlelight vigil as nighttime began to fall over the park.
Among the guests at the ceremony were Bill and Ellen Goodchild and Pat and Margaret Nassaney, whose children, Lynn Goodchild and Shawn Nassaney, were on United Airlines Flight 175, the second airplane that crashed into the World Trade Center.
Retired Air Force Colonel Julie Hall hosted the 90-minute ceremony.
John Bouchard, a retired Marine and Vietnam veteran and the co-chair of the POW/MIA committee, spoke of the first years of what he described as “the quest to remember POWs and MIAs” between himself and fellow veteran John O’Connell: an overnight encampment lasting for two days, which included veteran sentries patrolling the encampment’s perimeter.
This went on for four years, on the third Saturday of September.
Bouchard recalled the event that took place only days after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
“It was amazing,” Bouchard said of that year’s program. “The Common filled with hundreds of local residents chanting, ‘U.S.A! U.S.A!’”
Immediately thereafter, the committee incorporated the events of that tragic day into their memorial program. In the following years, the annual event relocated two more times before establishing a permanent home at Capron Park’s 9/11 memorial site.
Among the speakers at the event was Fire Department Captain Keith Jackson, who witnessed firsthand the devastation at the site of the collapsed World Trade Center site.
Jackson invited the Goodchilds and Nassaneys, as well as retired fireman Joe Parent of the R.I.-1 Disaster Assistance Medical Team, who worked on search and recovery missions at Ground Zero shortly after the attacks, to stand with him at the podium while he delivered his remarks.
In his remarks, Jackson spoke of the 341 members of the New York Fire Department to date who have died from illnesses and injures due to their work clearing the toxic debris from the World Trade Center wreckage.
“Sadly, that number does continue to rise,” Jackson said. “I do ask that you keep them in your thoughts and in your prayers.
“A lot of heart and soul went into building this memorial,” Jackson said. “It’s here for a reason — it’s here so that we don’t forget.”
Other speakers at the event included Veterans Agent Ben Quelle, Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, State Sen. Paul Feeney and members of the city council.
“If it is to mean anything, the past and its memory must live in and shape us,” DeSimone said. “It is for us to be attentive to the obligation that comes with memory. It is for us to dedicate ourselves to be telling, and re-telling, of the stories of those we remember and honor, and in so doing, we dedicate ourselves to the past and our future.”
In lieu of a speech, Hall showed a nine-minute video of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s extensive work in accounting for missing military members, thereby bringing closure to their families.
Another video included late Attleboro resident Ray Oberg at a past POW/MIA 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony reciting the lyrics to Johnny Cash’s “Ragged Old Flag.”
The song spoke of an American flag which had seen battles from the Revolutionary War to the war on terror and how proud the townspeople were of its glorious past.
“And she’s getting threadbare and she’s getting thin, but she’s in good shape for the shape she’s in, ‘cause she’s been through the fire before, and I believe she can take a whole lot more,” Oberg recited in the video.