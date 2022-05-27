ATTLEBORO — A city pharmacist has put out a call for baby formula to help parents who are desperate to feed their infants as the nationwide shortage endures.
Abram Agayby, owner of County Square Pharmacy, said he has been unable to procure formula for three months, but parents come to the store or call every day looking for it.
“We get calls every day by parents who are desperate and it breaks our heart,” he said in a Facebook post. “The only thing left to do is to try to come together and help.”
As a result, he’s asking anyone who has unexpired formula they no longer need, and has not been subject to a recall, to donate it to the store and they will give it away to those in need.
Agayby said he will examine any donation to make sure the formula is still good and has not been recalled.
“I’m just trying to help in any way I can,” Agayby, who himself is a new parent, told a Sun Chronicle reporter Friday morning.
He said he checks with his main supplier every day to see if there is any availability and there’s none.
“Every day it’s zero, zero, zero,” he said.
The shortage has been getting worse since Abbott Nutrition — one of the three manufacturers that control 90 percent of the U.S. market — shut down its Sturgis, Mich., plant in February. The company did so after four babies who had consumed some of its products became sick with bacterial infections. Abbott controls 48 percent of the country’s supply.
This week, the federal government turned to Switzerland for help and has received two shipments of formula via U.S. military aircraft.
Agayby first posted the request on his Facebook account on Thursday but has not received any formula yet.
If and when it does come in, it will be free for the asking, he said.
Agayby runs a compounding pharmacy, meaning it is able to make drugs needed for patient prescriptions.
He checked with the FDA to see if he could make formula but, he said, the government agency told him no.
So now he’s pushing to find any formula that’s out there that can be safely redistributed.
“The goal is just to help parents out,” he said.