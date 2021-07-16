A shortage of truck drivers, a disrupted supply chain and more people working at home (the last two caused by the coronavirus pandemic) have combined to create waste hauling woes in the city.
There are serious slow-downs in trash pickups.
Trash is sitting longer on city streets and people are mad.
And if all that’s not bad enough, the rat population is booming.
A post by the health department on its website blamed shorter and warmer winters for a longer breeding season which has led to the increasing population of the beady-eyed rodents.
RATS!
And of course more trash sitting longer on hot city streets doesn’t help either.
The situation has gotten so bad that Waste Management, the city’s trash and recycling hauler, posted a lengthy explanation of its woes on the health department’s website.
“Dear Attleboro,” it said. “Waste Management is aware that you may be experiencing some service issues in the city.”
That may have been an understatement.
One of the main problems is a shortage of people qualified to drive those big trash trucks.
A commercial driver’s license, or CDL, is needed.
The shortage of truck drivers has been going on for years.
A 2018 story in The Sun Chronicle documented it as well as the hard life that over-the-road truckers endure.
Now it’s beginning to hit home.
“We continue to face CDL driver shortages which are prevalent across the county,” the unsigned WM post said.
“As I am sure you are aware by listening to the national news, one of the most severe shortages in labor has to do with CDL licensed truck drivers and Waste Management is not exempt from that.”
That affects curbside pickups as well as other facets of WM services such as response times, call center wait times, inventory, container repair and roll-off services, the post said.
Efforts have been made, but it’s tough to find drivers and other personnel such as customer service representatives.
“We have hosted multiple job fairs and offered incentives such as signing bonuses, referral incentives, competitive wages and additional benefits in attempt to retain and hire staff to fill the gap,” WM said.
But success has been limited.
The company was able to fill just a little more than half the open driver jobs next door in Norton.
“The Norton operating district recently had 11 open CDL driver positions of which 6 have been filled and these new hires are still in the infancy stages of their training,” WM said.
“We do have a CSR (customer service representative) new hire class that began training on July 12 and these new agents will enter production in mid-August which will help mitigate some of the call center delays.”
WM said calls by residential customers are 20 percent above what was forecast.
And most of the calls are complaints concerning delays in picking up trash, recyclables, bulk items, yard waste and white goods.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic badly disrupted the supply chain which has caused an inability to get parts for trucks in need of repair or trucks that simply need maintenance.
Trucks unable to take to the road make the problems worse, WM said.
“The problems created by this labor shortage and increased collection times are exacerbated by the current shortage in truck parts, which makes it difficult for us to keep our trucks on the road,” the post said. “The Covid-19 pandemic has completely disrupted the parts supply chain as shipments are delayed, re-routed and quarantined.”
And if problems caused by the pandemic — including the 294 deaths along with the 16,445 cases of the disease in The Sun Chronicle area — aren’t bad enough, more people working at home has created more trash, WM said.
And that has “caused us to occasionally get behind on pickups and caused us a delayed response time.”
The company pleaded for understanding.
“We ask the city and its citizens to please be patient during this difficult time,” the post said.
And WM apologized to the health department.
“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may be causing you and your staff.”
Meanwhile rats are increasingly on the prowl in Attleboro, the health department said in a separate post.
“Like many other communities, Attleboro is currently seeing an uptick in the rodent population,” the post said, “Shorter and warmer winters are contributing to longer breeding seasons.”
And that evidently means more rats.
The department has posted advice on how to deal with the exploding rat population and to keep people safe from the diseases spread by the rodents.
“The primary goal of the health department is to prevent human exposure to rodent-caused disease by eliminating any food and water source, sealing entrances to homes, and successfully trapping rodents.”
The health department did not respond to requests for comment on the trash or rat issues.
Health Agent Jessica Horsman was not in the office on Friday and her deputy, Michaela DaSilva, did not return a call.
Neither did solid waste coordinator Jessica Santos.
