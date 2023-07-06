ATTLEBORO — A connection with the Pawtucket water system that would supply Attleboro in the event of an emergency, such as a severe drought, may finally be coming to fruition.
The connection has been under discussion off and on since the administration of Mayor Kai Shang in the 1980s.
Officials from the city’s water department, including Superintendent Kourtney Allen, appeared before the municipal building commission on Wednesday and said construction could begin in a year and the system could be ready in two years.
The connection would be installed by Waterline Industries Corp. of Seabrook, N.H., at a cost of $2,937,677. Waterline Industries was the low bidder among five other companies for the project. Allen said her department has worked with Waterline before and is ready to sign a contract.
The connection would be made in the southwest corner of the city off Turner Street, right behind the Schnitzer metal scrap yard.
Seven years ago, then-mayor Kevin Dumas asked the city council for permission to borrow $5 million to fund the project and to upgrade other parts of the city’s water system.
About $1.7 million would have paid for the emergency connection to the Pawtucket water supply system at that time.
Dumas decided to resume the effort for an emergency connection in the wake of an abnormally dry summer in 2015 which continued into 2016 and greatly reduced the city’s water supply, causing restrictions on water use.
The Pawtucket Water Supply Board, as it’s officially known, can process up to 25 million gallons a day. Pawtucket typically uses about 12 million gallons a day during summer.
Attleboro uses about 6.75 million gallons a day in summer.
