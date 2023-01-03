ATTLEBORO -- Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of two fires that occurred around the same time and near each other Monday night.
One fire occurred about 8 p.m. in two tractor-truck trailers filled with cardboard behind a commercial building at 527 Pleasant St., near railroad tracks.
District Fire Chief David Charest said firefighters returned to the scene Tuesday morning to wet down the smoldering blaze which firefighters spent about two hours putting out Monday night.
The other fire was reported in a dumpster at the end of Eddy Street, across the railroad tracks, around the same time.
The exact causes of the fires are unknown but Police Chief Kyle Heagney said they appear suspicious because they occurred in close proximity and time.
“It’s unusual to have fires in close proximity to each other in the same time frame,” Heagney said.
