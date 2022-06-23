ATTLEBORO — A city man placed on probation three months ago for trying to steal a catalytic converter was arrested early Thursday morning for allegedly stealing the anti-pollution devices from two vehicles at separate East Side businesses.
Aaron Rushlow, 40, was ordered held without bail Thursday afternoon after pleading innocent to the charges in Attleboro District Court.
Police were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. to Big Blue Removal at 182 East St., where a worker viewing security video noticed a man cutting a catalytic converter from a vehicle about 20 minutes earlier.
Rushlow was arrested about 6 a.m. by Officers Rachel Ware, George Downing-Carter and Sgt. Ron Goyette while riding a motorized bicycle nearby on East Street at O’Neil Boulevard, police said.
Inside his backpack, police say they found a power-cutting saw and two used blades.
After a subsequent investigation, Rushlow was also charged with a converter theft at Out on a Limb Tree Service at 64 Holman St., just over a half-mile away from Big Blue Removal.
Police say he matched the description of a man on a bicycle captured on surveillance video at that business. The catalytic converters were not recovered.
His lawyer, Richard Silva of Fall River, argued that his client may not be the person on the surveillance videos.
In March, Rushlow was convicted of attempting to steal a catalytic converter at a business off Route 1 in South Attleboro in September 2021.
He was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years with probation, according to court records.
After Rushlow pleaded guilty, a judge ordered police to return his bicycle and tools to him after his lawyer argued they were no longer needed as evidence in the case.
Rushlow is well known to police “solely for his history of possessing a sawzall’ in his backpack and cutting off catalytic converters, according to the report.
He has a history of similar arrests and has pawned the devices in Rhode Island, which police say is documented in the License and Sales Tracking System of Rhode Island.
Rushlow, formerly of South Attleboro, told a probation officer prior to his arraignment Thursday that he was homeless but his lawyer gave the court a Park Street address.
He faces two counts each of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and stealing motor vehicle parts and one count of possession of burglar’s tools.
Judge Edmund Mathers ordered Rushlow held pending a probation violation hearing next month. If he is found in violation of his probation, he could be sent to jail.