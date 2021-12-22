ATTLEBORO — Police on Wednesday night arrested three suspects in what was reported to be the latest in a series of drive-by shootings in the city.
The shooting was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at a home on James Street off South Main Street (Route 152), and the suspects were arrested in the County Square area about 8:30 p.m., according to police radio broadcasts.
The suspects were taken in Attleboro and North Attleboro ambulances to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for evaluation.
No other information could be learned.
The city has seen four other drive-by shootings the last several weeks, including one on James Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.