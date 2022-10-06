ATTLEBORO -- City police have recovered $19,000 in cash and arrested three suspects in what authorities say is a nationwide “grandparents scam” targeting the elderly.
The suspects allegedly picked up packages mailed by elderly individuals who believed they were sending bail money for relatives in trouble with the law, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said Thursday.
The victims, from San Diego, Calif., Cornrow, Texas, and Panorama, Texas, were instructed to mail the cash in packages to addresses in Attleboro that are actually vacant homes, Cook said.
“This kind of scam that is perpetrated against elderly victims is absolutely despicable,” he said.
The suspects are Ransel S. Tavares Jiminez, 23, of New York City; Rosa M. Burgos Liz, 55, and her niece Raquel J. Mata Liz, 46, both of Boston, according to police.
All pleaded innocent Wednesday in Attleboro District Court to attempting to commit a crime: receiving stolen property.
Tavares Jiminez, who police say does not know the women, was additionally charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.
The women are free on $1,500 cash bail but Jiminez was taken to jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail, according to court records.
Other unknown participants in the scam called the victims claiming to be in law enforcement or lawyers and demanding bail money, Cook said.
The suspects were allegedly sent to pick up the packages of cash and knew they were participating in the scam, he said.
“They are smaller pieces of a larger organization,” Cook said.
The investigation into the alleged scam began on Sept. 23 when police became aware of a package containing thousands of dollars in cash being mailed to Attleboro, he said.
Police were able to intercept the cash-filled package and return it the intended victim, who is a resident of San Diego.
Last Friday, an additional victim out of Conrow, Texas, was identified and cooperated with law enforcement in Texas and Attleboro.
Police on Tuesday kept a home under surveillance and arrested the suspects when they picked up the packages delivered 90 minutes apart, Cook said.
One of the packages included a decoy, or “controlled package,” sent by the elderly Texas resident who was cooperating with authorities. The package was delivered by a shipping company working with police, Cook said.
When Tavares Jiminez was arrested about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, he allegedly admitted his role to investigators and also to picking up a package last month, according to a police report.
His lawyer, Gregory DiPaolo of Fall River, said he could not comment on the allegations pending more information from prosecutors.
The package Tavares Jiminez picked up Tuesday was from a separate scam victim from Panorama, Texas. It contained several thousand dollars in cash which will be returned to the victim, Cook said.
The two women were arrested later when the “controlled package” was delivered. When they arrived, the passenger got out and was arrested after she retrieved the package from the doorstep, Cook said.
The female driver, identified as Mata Liz, attempted to drive off but stopped and was also arrested, according to Cook and a police report.
Boston lawyer William Keefe, who represents Mata Liz, declined comment. The lawyer for Burgos Liz could not be reached.
The investigation was led by detectives Keith Golden and Joseph Daday. They were assisted by officers Pedro Mendes, Karl Williams, Matt Tracy, Anthony Lofton and sergeants Kevin Sellers and Leo McKenzie.
“They did a fantastic job,” the deputy police chief said.
The cases against the suspects were continued for pretrial conferences.
The best advice for avoiding this type of scam, or any suspicious phone call, is to hang up immediately, police say.
If you have caller ID and you don’t recognize an incoming phone number, just let it go to voicemail. Anyone who believes they were a victim should call police.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.