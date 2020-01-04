ATTLEBORO — Police arrested an alleged drug dealer and seized a small amount of suspected cocaine after raiding his East Side apartment Friday morning.
Edwin Barber, 57, was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. after police executed a search warrant at his third-floor apartment at 23 East St., Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said.
Detectives seized 10 grams of alleged cocaine suspected of being packaged for street-level sales in addition to alleged drug paraphernalia, including plastic baggies and a scale, Cook said.
Court records say police also seized $275 cash, including money police allegedly gave Barber in an undercover drug sale during the investigation.
At his arraignment in Attleboro District Court in the afternoon, Barber pleaded innocent to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (subsequent offense). He was previously convicted in 2010 in Attleboro District Court and served a 90-day jail sentence, according to court records.
When he was arrested, Barber allegedly had three counterfeit $100 bills on him and was additionally charged with possession of a counterfeit note, Cook said.
Barber was ordered held in jail on $2,500 cash bail.
The raid comes after an undercover drug investigation led by Detective Gabriel D’Agostino III.
During the investigation, Cook said, police made undercover drug purchases from the suspect.
Assisting Attleboro detectives were detectives with the Northern Bristol County Drug Task Force and agents from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.