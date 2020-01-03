ATTLEBORO — Before Pawtucket police nabbed two suspects in a murder New Year’s Day near the Attleboro line, city police had dispatched several cruisers to bordering streets.
The murder was reported around 8:15 a.m. on Baxter Street in Pawtucket, about a half mile from the Attleboro border.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Thursday that five police cruisers were sent to streets in the area to help search for one of the suspects Pawtucket police were looking for.
Heagney confirmed one man was stopped by Attleboro police but released after it was determined he was not the person Pawtucket police were looking for.
Arrested in connection with the shooting death of 54-year-old Cheryl Smith was Jack Doherty, 23, of Albany, N.Y. and Shaylyn Moran, 18, of Pawtucket.
They were ordered held in jail without bail Thursday following arraignment in Providence District Court on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy. A bail hearing was scheduled Jan. 16 for both defendants.
Smith was shot several times in the chest and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, where she was later pronounced dead.
The suspects were apprehended at the Hampton Inn on George Street in Pawtucket where police say they also seized a 9mm handgun.
Doherty faces additional charges of discharging a firearm when committing a crime of violence, carrying a pistol without a license, firing in a compact area and resisting arrest, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.