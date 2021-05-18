ATTLEBORO -- A homeless man who had been reported missing by friends has been found dead, police confirmed Tuesday.
The body of Richard Burt, 67, was found last week in a wooded area behind Sensata Technologies on Pleasant Street, according to Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr.
There was no evidence of foul play, Cook said.
Police had asked for the public’s help in locating Burt after his friends reported him missing May 10. He was last seen by friends April 30.
