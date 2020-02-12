ATTLEBORO — Police broke up a street-level narcotics sale and arrested a convicted drug dealer while conducting an undercover investigation on Holman Street, officials said.
Raymond Smith Jr., 31, of 426 Mt. Hope St., in North Attleboro, pleaded innocent Wednesday to distribution of cocaine, possession of marijuana intent to distribute and violating narcotics laws.
He is free on $3,000 cash bail, which was posted after his arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
Police say detectives Gabriel D’Agostino III and James Miller saw Smith make a drug sale from the passenger seat of a car Tuesday night with a man who came out of a Holman Street apartment house.
The driver of the car, Sabrina O. Thompson, 21, of 563 Ware St., in Mansfield, was also arrested on the same charges as Smith’s and pleaded innocent.
The man who came out of the apartment house was not arrested and later told police he bought a $40 bag of cocaine, according to court records.
When detectives attempted to pull Thompson over, she continued driving at a slow speed on Morey Street while Smith was seen moving around inside the vehicle, according to court records.
Police say they seized from Smith seven bags of marijuana totaling 2 ½ ounces and a bag containing almost 17 grams of suspected cocaine.
They also reported confiscating $980 cash from his pockets and his cellphone.
Smith was previously given a suspended jail sentence in a Boston court for drug distribution and is currently on probation, according to prosecutors.
His lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, said he will challenge the legal grounds for his client’s arrest and subsequent search.
Both defendants are due back in court next month.
