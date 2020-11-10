ATTLEBORO -- City police on Tuesday afternoon briefly pursued a car suspected of being connected to a shooting in Central Falls.
Officer Matthew Tracey spotted the car, a black Nissan with tinted windows and Pennsylvania license plates, on Interstate 95 North soon after police sent out a radio broadcast about the shooting about 1:20 p.m.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the car sped up and got off the highway at the Newport Avenue exit. When Tracey got off the highway, the car was at the top of the bridge over the railroad tracks.
Tracey followed south on Newport Avenue, saw the car take a right on Benefit Street in Pawtucket and lost sight of it soon afterwards, according to Heagney.
“When he got to Benefit Street it was gone,” Heagney said.
Benefit Street is a straight road in the area police believe the car took a side street.
The shooting was reported on Dexter Street in Central Falls and there was at least one victim, according to a police radio broadcast.
An investigator in Central Falls was not immediately available.
