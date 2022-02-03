ATTLEBORO -- A high school hockey game this week turned into a brawl that spilled off the rink, resulting in one arrest and the actions of the city’s police chief -- captured in an online video -- coming under scrutiny.
The incident occurred Wednesday night at New England Sports Village, where the Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk and Norton High School teams were competing in a contentious match.
The 1 minute, 6 second video sent to The Sun Chronicle and a shorter version posted on the Attleboro Scanner Transmissions Facebook page show Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney intervening after a bystander was told to leave the facility.
Heagney -- dressed in plain clothes -- is shown in the video walking to the site of the confrontation as a man in a blue baseball cap and blue mask points for the youth -- wearing a gray, black and white knit cap -- to leave an area on the floor near the rink where players and patrons are milling about. The video shows a youth who is with a girl who pushes him and yells at him to “walk away.”
The video shows the youth approaching a referee and pointing his finger at the man in the cap, the girl then yells “stop” to the youth as Heagney is shown pushing him with his left hand and displaying his badge with his right.
The video then shows the chief and the youth moving toward an exit before the chief stops and two uniformed police officers then following after the youth. As Heagney turns around, a man dressed in blue encounters a second youth and Heagney and the two scuffle as another man with a light blue knit cap blocks Heagney with his left arm.
The video then shows the youth being followed out by a uniformed officer as Heagney pushes the man’s arm off him before showing his badge.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle, Heagney defended himself, saying he intervened in what he described as a chaotic scene after a fight among players on the ice spilled off the rink and others shouted from the stands.
Heagney, a North Attleboro High School hockey coach, said he was at the rink to watch his son, who plays for the Norton team.
“In 45 years I’ve never seen anything like it in hockey,” Heagney said of the yelling in the stands and the angry atmosphere in the facility.
The chief said he initially acted to protect the referee from the youth in the gray, black and white knit hat. He said the man who placed his arm between him and the other youth did not realize he was a police officer and actually helped keep order afterwards.
“We were just trying to get people out of there. It was a chaotic scene,” Heagney said, adding that he was trying to de-escalate the situation.
“I’m the chief of police. If I just sit there and do nothing and people get hurt, that’s a bigger problem,” Heagney said. “I’m just thankful no one got hurt.”
But Tori Mercer, 19, a New England Sports Village employee, said she thought the police chief was overly aggressive.
“He was acting out of rage. I don’t think that that amount of force was needed,” said Mercer, who took the cellphone video.
Mercer agreed that the facility was chaotic with people yelling and swearing because they were angry over the refereeing during the game. But she said the staff could have handled the situation without Heagney’s intervention.
Mayor Paul Heroux said he watched the video over two dozen times and analyzed it frame by frame. He said he questioned the police chief about the incident and defended Heagney’s actions.
“The kid was being disorderly before he got there,” Heroux said of the youth, who is told to leave at the beginning of the video and approaches the ref.
“Kyle was concerned that the kid was going to assault the ref so he quickly jumped into action and pushed the kid back,” Heroux said.
The mayor said Heagney then stepped in to prevent another scuffle before encountering the man, who was unaware Heagney was a police officer.
Heroux said the youth who approached the referee after being told to leave was likely influenced by the “mob mentality” atmosphere in the building.
Defending the police chief, Heroux said, “Yes, it was forceful, but I don’t think it was excessive.”
The mayor said people were yelling, swearing and fighting in the building creating a “mob” or “pack mentality.”
Heroux said he received an email expressing “disappointment” with the police chief and a text and a call, including one from a city councilor, alerting him to the video without expressing an opinion.
The mayor said anyone interested should watch the video repeatedly to understand what was happening and cautioned that the video does not capture all that occurred that evening.
One person was arrested, which is shown in a second video sent to The Sun Chronicle by Mercer, on disorderly conduct charges but his name was not released because of his age.