ATTLEBORO -- Police Chief Kyle Heagney says he is having difficulty filling six vacancies in the police department.
Heagney said Friday out of 212 names on the Civil Service list, only 15 people signed up to express an interest in becoming a police officer in Attleboro.
“The interest in becoming a police officer is at an all-time low,” he said.
The police chief said a combination of factors is making it difficult to fill the vacancies created by recent retirements and promotions in the department.
Heagney cited the criticism of policing across the country for the declining interest and Civil Service procedures he says restrict his ability to hire the best candidates.
Because Attleboro has Civil Service, “We can only hire off the Civil Service list,” which he said does not always represent the diversity of Attleboro.
“We’re trying to diversify the police department,” Heagney said, so it will have more minority officers and women.
If the city chooses from the list, the city must pay for background checks, medical and psychological tests for a candidate and “start all over again” if the candidate fails.
Under a formula based on the number of positions the city wants filled, Heagney said, Civil Service selects the number of names he can chose from for a position.
He said other communities, such as North Attleboro and Franklin, do not belong to Civil Service and can choose candidates from across the country if they want to.
In addition to the limitations he says are imposed by Civil Service, Heagney said police have come under intense criticism since the police killing of George Floyd and other incidents around the nation.
Rather than reject the policing profession, Heagney said individuals motivated to change it should take the opportunity to join the ranks.
“If we’re collectively going to change police departments then we must want to come in and join the ranks, not the other way around,” he said.
Frustratation about the situation prompted Heagney to post a Tweet on the police department's Twitter page about it Friday.
