ATTLEBORO — An email sent to Attleboro High School containing a vague threat Tuesday originated from overseas, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
Detective Keith Golden, the police department’s computer crimes investigator, worked with the FBI on the case, the chief said Wednesday.
“It was like a swatting call, only by email,” Heagney said, referring to hoax emergency calls intended to bring a large armed police response to a particular address.
Police worked with school administrators and Superintendent David Sawyer on the case.
Heagney added that he suspects the hoax email was sent to other schools as well.
The incident was different from a vague threat to shoot up or blow up schools that was posted on the social media app TikTok and caused concern nationwide last week.
Area police conducted extra patrols as a precaution last Friday around schools without incident and the FBI has said it has no information the TikTok threat was credible.
