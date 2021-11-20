ATTLEBORO – The victim in a startling nighttime shooting in a supermarket parking lot with shoppers going in and out was in stable condition Saturday.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the victim, a man in his 20s, underwent surgery at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and was in the recovery room.
The man was shot shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
“We don’t believe this was a random act of violence,” Heagney said, adding that there was no threat to the public.
The man was with a woman near their car in the parking lot when a masked man ran up and fired multiple gun shots, the police chief said.
The shooter than ran north in the direction of the nearby UNO Pizzeria & Grill at Route 1 and May Street, Heagney said.
The victim’s female companion was not injured, according to the police chief.
Police received multiple 911 calls, Heagney said, and interviewed a startled witness who was shaken up by the shooting.
Police also recovered several spent shell casings at the scene and later learned the victim drove himself to IHOP on Route 1, about a quarter mile away, Heagney said.
Police believe the shooter and the victim appear to know each based on the account of the witness, Heagney said, and “the conduct of the suspect at the scene.”
The police chief said he could not be more specific citing the ongoing investigation.
Heagney also appealed to the public and urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police and ask to speak to detectives.
“If you see something, say something,” Heagney said.
The supermarket was open at the time and shoppers were going in and out of the store, according to the police chief.
“We believe this was a targeted event, but it’s startling to have a shooting in the parking lot of a supermarket. It is unusual,” Heagney said.
The shooting is the second this month in Attleboro.
On Nov. 2, police responded to a reported of several gunshots fired in the area of the city’s public housing complex off South Avenue and found several shell casings on Carlon Street and Hanisch Road.
The incident remains under investigation, but it appears a man and someone in a vehicle exchanged gunfire, according to Heagney.
No arrests have been made and no one was reported injured, according to the police chief.
“It’s alarming,” Heagney said of the two shootings in the city, adding that there is also an “uptick” in shootings in Pawtucket.
