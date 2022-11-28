ATTLEBORO — In the wake of school shootings across the nation and especially the horrific slaughter that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Police Chief Kyle Heagney has asked the city council for two trucks to cut response times in case a similar incident occurs at an Attleboro school.
He said the old adage that “it can’t happen here” is as good as dead.
“We have to be prepared,” he told the council last week.
Heagney is seeking two Ford F-250 pickup trucks that will hold all the equipment needed to launch an immediate attack on a gunman if the need should ever arise.
He said those trucks would be on patrol driven by police sergeants who could respond quickly and take command.
As it stands now police officers have to go back to the station and load up equipment and take it to the scene which wastes a lot of time.
In Uvalde, young children were killed by an 18-year-old gunman who was eventually shot to death by police.
Eventually is the key word.
Uvalde law enforcement came under heavy criticism because they waited 77 minutes before attempting a rescue.
And when the breach came it was not they who did it.
It was a special unit from the Border Patrol that smashed the door and killed the gunman, but the tiny bloody bodies of 19 children lay nearby along with two of their teachers.
And outside, their parents waited in pain.
“As the seconds tick, every second is a life,” Heagney told the council. “Time matters. Help me reduce the response time.”
“It pains me to even ask for this funding,” he said. “It doesn’t shine a good light on our society.”
Heagney recalled his school days.
“When we were in school, we never had to think about this,” he said.
But now is a different time.
“I would be negligent if I did not come to you and ask for this.”
Heagney said when he first became a cop the streets were less dangerous.
“What these young men and women face today are challenges I never had,” he said.
The city has installed gunshot detection systems in all nine public schools: five elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
During the summer city police trained at the high school for an active shooter and more training is planned next month at Sensata, Heagney said.
He said police are working closely with school officials to keep an eye out for potentially dangerous people.
Meanwhile, the two trucks will cost $180,436. The money will come from surplus or “free cash,” of which there is about $9 million.
Public safety committee Chairman Peter Blais said there is no question what the vote should be.
“Let’s give them the equipment they need to protect us and the children,” he said.
The council is expected to approve the request unanimously.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.