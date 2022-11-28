ATTLEBORO — In the wake of school shootings across the nation and especially the horrific slaughter that took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Police Chief Kyle Heagney has asked the city council for two trucks to cut response times in case a similar incident occurs at an Attleboro school.

He said the old adage that “it can’t happen here” is as good as dead.

