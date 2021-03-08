ATTLEBORO — A city man has been charged with misleading investigators about a shooting incident last month on Richardson Avenue.
Michael Feliz, 21, of 31 Emory St., pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to obstruction of justice. He is free on his own recognizance and was ordered to have no contact with witnesses in the case.
A 19-year-old man and his younger brother were shot at several times outside their home Feb. 18. The man’s car was struck by a bullet but no one was injured, according to police.
Feliz’s lawyer, Gregory DiPaolo of Fall River, said his client should not have been charged because the suspected shooter was already identified when police questioned Feliz.
DiPaolo said his client was merely present during a dispute between two other men and was not driving the car containing the suspected shooter.
The alleged shooter, Mark Socia, 19, a former Attleboro resident, was arrested last week at his apartment in Central Falls and is being held in Rhode Island.
Police say Feliz and Socia are friends and attended Attleboro High School together. They allege he gave them a false name for Socia.
However, DiPaolo argued that his client pronounced the name differently.
Feliz, who also gave a Cumberland address, faces reckless driving charges related to an accident following the shooting.
Police say Feliz allegedly drove through a stop sign at Park and Brook streets and collided with another car.
The car contained a mother and her 5-year-old daughter, who escaped serious injury, according to police.
Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg recommended $5,000 cash bail for Feliz, noting the allegations and a pending drug charge in Rhode Island.
DiPaolo argued that his client turned himself in when he learned he was wanted on a warrant and would return to court to fight the charges.
The defense lawyer recommended personal recognizance and asked for a pretrial conference next month.
