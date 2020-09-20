ATTLEBORO -- Police officers have completed training in implicit bias and de-escalation tactics which Mayor Paul Heroux said are important and timely topics in light of recent events in other parts of the country.
“A well-trained police force is a professional police force, effective police force, a police department that the community can respect, look to in times of need and look up to,” Heroux said Friday in announcing the training in a press release.
The mayor said the training is part of an effort to make the police department “a model police department for others.”
The mandatory training was offered to officers who had not previously received and it as a refresher for other officers who had the training previously, Heroux said.
The cost of the training in the two topics was $12,600, according to the mayor.
Heroux had approved doubling the department’s training budget from $50,000 to $100,000 on the recommendation of Police Chief Kyle Heagney.
Heroux applauded the police chief for using funds to train officers in the areas of implicit bias and de-escalation.
“As the saying goes, ‘I am putting money where my mouth is’ and supporting police our officers by making sure they get the training they need to deal with complex, unpredictable and sometimes dangerous situations,” Heroux said.
The training, the mayor said, will help prevent “what we have all seen on the national news from happening here.”
“Whether people support police officers, the Black Lives Matter movement or both, we all want the same thing: justice. Being aware of implicit bias and de-escalating situations are critical to the mission of justice,” Heroux said.
In the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, Heroux said he reviewed the policies of the Attleboro police department. It is against policy to use chokeholds or strangleholds, and to shoot at moving vehicles unless there are special circumstances, the mayor said.
“Our police are required try to de-escalate a situation before force is used,” Heroux said.
Police are required to report the use of force, exhaust alternatives before shooting and give a warning before shooting their weapons. “Officers also monitor each other when a situation escalates and intervene if things are spiraling out of control,” Heroux said. “Attleboro police are professional, effective and well trained.”
The implicit bias training and de-escalation training was supported by the Attleboro Council on Human Rights, Heroux said.
“Our council is focused on supporting policies, raising awareness and offering social and cultural context to combat systemic racial bias. Our officers deserve the support, tools and training to prevent bias from affecting the communities they serve,” Heroux said.
“We are all in this together,” he added.
