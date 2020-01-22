ATTLEBORO -- Police Wednesday morning confirmed that the body found Tuesday night on Mary Street is that of the 44-year-old woman reported missing from nearby Thirteenth Street.
The body of Janessa Isaacs was found by a neighbor in the back yard of his home on Mary Street while taking out the trash around 4 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. Police were immediately called to the scene.
Issacs was reported missing shortly after she was last seen leaving her residence around 1:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney's office.
Her death remains under investigation by city detectives and detectives assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
"It's a tragedy and unfortunate. We're going to do our best to put together what happened," Attleboro Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said.
Police had been searching for Isaacs since early Monday morning. Her longtime boyfriend contacted police Monday morning out of concern for her well-being, according to authorities.
The state Medical Examiner’s Office has taken custody of her body and will conduct an autopsy and toxicology tests to determine an exact cause and manner of death, Miliote said.
Police on Tuesday had issued a public plea for help in a search for Isaacs, who they said had ties to the Walpole area. Police had said the person who reported her missing was concerned about her well-being.
Temperatures Monday and Tuesday had dipped into the teens and never reached 30 degrees, Attleboro Water Department records show.
