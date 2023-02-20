ATTLEBORO — Drunken driving arrests in the city have declined by more than 78%, the lowest level in 10 years.
Data complied by the Attleboro Police Department show driving while under the influence arrests went from 120 in 2012 to 26 in 2022.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney attributed the decline to the growing use of ride-sharing services over the past several years, such as Uber and Lyft.
After declining from 2012 to 2015, police data show there was a slight increase in 2016 before dropping by about 58% in 2018.
Drunken driving arrests rose slightly again in 2019 before dipping for the next three years. Since 2017, there have been fewer than 75 arrests, which is the 10-year average, according to the data.
Meanwhile, the number of car accidents increased by 3.8%, from 1,682 in 2021 to 1,746 in 2022. Fourteen of 26 drunken driving arrests in 2022 involved an accident, according to the data.
Although the number of accidents increased last year, the number is below pre-pandemic levels when there were roughly 1,900 to 2,000 accidents a year between 2015 and 2019.
There was a 20 percent increase in 2021 with 1,682 accidents from 1,399 in 2020. But Heagney noted there were far fewer accidents in 2020 because of the pandemic restrictions on travel.
Most of the accidents, 62%, occurred in South Attleboro along busy Route 1 and Newport Avenue.
The intersection with the highest number of accidents in 2022 was Newport Avenue North at the Interstate 95 interchange, where 45 crashes occurred.
That is followed by 35 accidents in the area of 287 Washington St. (routes 1 and 1A). The third highest number of crashes occurred on Newport Avenue North near Bristol Place and I-95 with 30 crashes.
There were 25 accidents each at South Avenue in the area of I-95 and Lathrop Road, and at Newport Avenue South near I-95.
Other problem areas include South Avenue by the I-95 interchange, North Main Street at Toner Boulevard and North Main Street at Holden.
The police chief said the department now has a traffic enforcement unit that responds to areas of concern to increase safety and catch traffic scofflaws.
“They’ve been really targeting those areas where there is a high number of crashes,” Heagney said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
