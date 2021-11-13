ATTLEBORO — A lawyer representing the city police department said the officers deny beating a Black man at the police station following his arrest in 2019.
In a court filing in federal court in Boston last week, lawyer Katie Cooper Davis said the civil rights suit filed by Denzell Singleton on Boston should be dismissed.
If a judge declines to dismiss Singleton lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in September, Cooper Davis is asking for a jury trial.
Singleton, 29, of Boston, is seeking $300,000, claiming he suffered physical injury and emotional distress, according to the lawsuit.
He was arrested Feb. 17, 2019, on lewd conduct and other charges and claims he was shoved into a cement wall at the police station while handcuffed and beaten “solely because he is Black.”
In response, Cooper Davis wrote police deny the claims and allegations of abuse.
Any physical contact or use of force against Singleton “was justified by the police privilege, which permits police officers to use reasonable and necessary force when carrying out their official duties,” Cooper Davis wrote.
Singleton’s lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, said in a statement that the alleged assault was videotaped “and clearly refutes any excuse or justification the police may try to offer to justify the excessive use of force upon Mr. Singleton.”
In addition to the city, the defendants named are Police Chief Kyle Heagney, sergeants Dennis Fleming and Jessica Maskell, and officers Luke Harrington and Jason Stevens.
Singleton has pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to the charges stemming from his arrest.
A jury trial was scheduled later this month.
