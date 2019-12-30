ATTLEBORO — A city woman pleaded innocent Monday to drunken driving charges related to a car stop at the entrance to LaSalette Shrine over the weekend.
Cori L. Boss, 43, of 14 Kasmira Way, in Attleboro, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. after a police officer working a detail, Paul Berard, called dispatch about a car he stopped at one of the entrances to the Park Street shrine. The shrine is noted for its lights display each Christmas season and attracts thousands each year.
Boss was arrested after an investigation by Officer Paul Oliveira.
Berard saw Boss’s Jeep drive on Park Street by the shrine earlier in the night and allegedly cross the center lane. He recognized the vehicle as the same he had stopped later at the entrance after it drove around a “Do Not Enter” sign.
Boss is free on her own recognizance and due back in court at the end of the month.
January with a lawyer.
