ATTLEBORO — City police have been taught about their “duty to intervene” and instructed on “de-escalation” tactics in the hope that nothing like the George Floyd tragedy in Minnesota ever takes place here.
The training took place last month and aims to prevent unnecessary use of force, increase community trust, prevent disciplinary incidents and empower officers to intervene the right way, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said in a press release.
“The goal of this course is to provide police officers with ‘peer intervention training’ to prevent and eliminate a potential situation of escalating force,” he said. “The class provided real world options to intervene in situations where their duty to intercede is essential.”
The “duty to intervene” class taught officers about their legal and moral obligation for intervention, and such training is vital for 21st century policing, Heagney said.
George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.
Floyd was being arrested after allegedly buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 11 1/2 years in prison.
Three other officers stood by and did nothing to intervene after Floyd said he could not breathe and then stopped talking.
The law in Massachusetts requires members of law enforcement to intervene when they see excessive force and to report any misconduct, Heagney said.
“When fellow officers intervene, they often reduce or eliminate misconduct,” he said. “That’s a win for the public, the officer, the agency and defendant and the officer who intervened. It is perhaps the best de-escalation tactic.”
The training was conducted by Blue to Gold Law Enforcement Training out of Spokane, Wash.
Mayor Paul Heroux said it is the latest in a series of classes that have been made possible through his decision to increase the department’s training budget. Those classes include “implicit bias awareness” and ones that address mental illness, including autism and Asperger’s syndrome.
The mayor said the training budget has been increased from $50,000 in 2019 to $125,000 in 2021.
He said his goal is to boost it to $150,000 before leaving office.
Heroux is running for a third term and has pledged it will be his last if reelected in November.
