ATTLEBORO -- City police helped search for a break-in suspect Friday morning in Pawtucket near the South Attleboro line.
An Amtrak train and an Acela high-speed train were delayed from moving out of the Providence station for up to 50 minutes because of the search, according to Amtrak and police.
No arrests were reported.
Pawtucket police chased a suspect wanted for breaking into houses and were searching for him overnight.
Several Attleboro police officers responded to South Attleboro near the Pawtucket line, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The search was broken up about 9 a.m. but police maintained a presence in the area.
Rhode Island state police assisted in the search.