ATTLEBORO -- The main building containing offices at Capron Park was broken into over the weekend but nothing was reported missing.
Police officers responded to burglar alarms at the County Street park just after 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.
Police surrounded the area and requested a state police K9 unit to help with a search but no suspects were found, Cook said.
Security video captured a white male with a thin build, wearing camouflage shorts and a hooded jacket but offered investigators no immediate clues as to his identity.
Police are continuing to investigate, Cook said.