ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred downtown Monday night but say the incident was not a random act of violence.
The 18-year-old victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after walking into the lobby of the Union Street police headquarters about 10 p.m. Monday, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
The male suffered from a gunshot to his right arm but was uncooperative and would not provide details about how he was shot or by whom, Heagney said.
“He did acknowledge that he was familiar with the person who shot him,” Heagney said.
The bullet wound was to his inner right bicep.
He told police the shooting occurred on Emory Street, near the Mutual Gas station, where detectives found shell casings on the ground during a search, Heagney said.
“This was not a random act of violence,” the chief said.
The incident remains under investigation.
