ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred during a fight Saturday night on Mechanic Street.
The victim, a 29-year-old New Bedford man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence but his injuries were not life-threatening, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr said.
Police were called to a fight about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Mechanic Street in which gun shots were reportedly heard. While police were responding, they received a call from Sturdy Memorial Hospital for a man who was stabbed, Cook said.
The circumstances of the incident are murky because individuals interviewed about the incident were not cooperating with police, Cook said.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Matthew Cook, who is heading the investigation, at 508-222-1212.
