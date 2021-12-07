ATTLEBORO — A few years ago, a salesman pitched a gunshot detection device to Police Chief Kyle Heagney.
The chief politely declined the offer.
“I could count on one hand our shots-fired calls going back 10 years,” Heagney said during an interview Monday.
The police chief recounted the story on the heels of another incident over the weekend, only this time no one called police after hearing as many as 10 gunshots late Friday night.
Instead, the incident was reported Saturday afternoon when a resident on James Street on the city’s East Side found several spent bullet casings on the street.
The officers canvassed the neighborhood and learned at least two residents heard between eight and 10 gunshots about 11:45 p.m. Friday.
“No one called,” Heagney said.
The officers then discovered a home with two bullet holes through two windows and other bullet holes in the facade of a house.
No one was reported injured.
It is the fourth incident involving gunshots in five weeks.
Like the other three shooting incidents last month, police believe this apparent drive-by shooting on James Street was not random, Heagney said.
All the shootings remain under investigation and no charges have been filed. Heagney said investigators also believe the incidents are unrelated.
The only incident that resulted in physical injuries was the shooting of a man Nov. 19 in the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Route 1 in South Attleboro.
“All these shootings are not random,” Heagney said.
The police chief said investigators believe the incidents stem from disputes involving Attleboro residents but originated in Providence or Boston.
One thing is certain, Heagney said. All are brazen and alarming and are occurring during a time of anti-police rhetoric.
“I keep going back to it. But I’ll say it again. I think there is no fear of the criminal justice system,” Heagney said.
The crimes are being committed by offenders “without any thought process of the consequences,” the police chief said.
Investigators also believe the guns used in the shooting have been stolen during break-ins and not by legitimate, licensed gun owners, Heagney said.
Although the number of incidents are well below those in larger nearby communities like Providence, Fall River and New Bedford, Heagney said he fears things will get worse before they improve.
The larger communities have the gunshot detection device to help police pinpoint the locations and investigate.
The police chief urged anyone who hears what they believe to be gunshots to call police immediately so they can respond.
While gunshot detection devices have been purchased for the schools, Heagney does not see the immediate need for them elsewhere in the city.
“We’ve never had so many shots fired incidents in such a compressed time period,” Heagney said. “I hope they are just an anomaly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.