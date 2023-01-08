attleboro police cruiser
Attleboro Police

 Sun Chronicle File Photo

ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating an incident of gunfire on the city's East Side that happened over the weekend.

Police were called to Pine Street in the area of School Street about 9 p.m. Saturday after neighbors reporting hearing several gunshots, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Sunday.

