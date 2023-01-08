ATTLEBORO -- Police are investigating an incident of gunfire on the city's East Side that happened over the weekend.
Police were called to Pine Street in the area of School Street about 9 p.m. Saturday after neighbors reporting hearing several gunshots, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Sunday.
When officers arrived, Heagney said, they found several shell casings in the street.
No one was reported injured.
A parked car sustained damage to the trunk in the incident, Heagney said.
Investigators believe the incident was not random.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.