ATTLEBORO — Police are investigating a reported armed home invasion but say the crime does not appear to be a random attack.
Police were called to a house on Morse Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Friday where the homeowner said he was robbed of a large amount of cash and other valuables, Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said.
The homeowner told police masked men, two armed with handguns, forced their way into his home and ordered him to open his safe.
The victim said he was threatened with a black handgun and another masked man was armed with a silver-barreled handgun.
Another person in the house told police there were five or six suspects.
The home is occupied by adults, two of whom were asleep and not awakened during the incident, Cook said.
The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in a car, according to detectives.
“We believe the suspects are familiar with the victim and there is nothing to indicate that it was random,” Cook said.
