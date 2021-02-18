ATTLEBORO — Police are investigating a shooting outside a Richardson Avenue home Thursday afternoon but say it was not a random act.
Police were called to the house about 3 p.m. for a report of shots fired and responding officers learned that the suspected shooter had driven off.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said no one was injured and no one was arrested.
Heagney said the intended victim was apparently followed by someone in another car. The shooter fired on the man after he stopped in his driveway and the two exchanged words.
“We don’t believe it’s a random act of violence,” Heagney said.
No motive was disclosed.
Police recovered at least one round from the victim’s car and spent shells nearby where the shooter was, according to the chief.
Police asked for assistance from state police Crime Scene Services and a state police ballistics K-9 unit.
